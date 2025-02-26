BJP delegation to meet K'taka CM on Feb 28 to demand solution for pressing issues of Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Tuesday announced that on February 28, all party MPs, MLAs and MLCs will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also handling the Finance portfolio to demand solutions for Bengaluru's pressing issues.

CM Siddaramaiah is presenting Budget for financial year 2025-26 on March 7.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said that they would urge for a higher Budget allocation for Bengaluru's development.

He also mentioned that BJP will launch protests in every Assembly constituency over the city's key issues.

He emphasised that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections should be conducted without delay, and the government should abandon the Greater Bengaluru proposal.

Instead of focusing on the tunnel road project, the state government should address the city's traffic problems effectively, he said.

Vijayendra criticised the state government for failing to even fill potholes while discussing the tunnel road project.

He urged the Congress-led state government to increase metro coaches instead of investing in an unscientific tunnel road project and to explore alternative traffic solutions.

A meeting of all BJP MLAs, MPs, and MLCs from Bengaluru was held on Tuesday at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, during which the leaders discussed opposing the recent metro fare hike and demanding a fare reduction.

He alleged that the state government is deliberately delaying BBMP elections under the pretext of the Greater Bengaluru proposal, which he called a conspiracy.

He insisted that the elections should be held immediately.

Vijayendra also claimed that the Central government had not increased metro fares and accused the state government of wrongly blaming the Centre for the hike.

He noted that the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, has scheduled a pre-Budget meeting, which they would also attend.

The meeting was attended by BJP MPs P.C. Mohan, Tejasvi Surya, Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya, MLAs Gopalaiah, S.R. Vishwanath, C.K. Ramamurthy, M. Krishnappa, Ravi Subramanya, Byrathi Basavaraj, Uday Garudachar, three BJP district presidents from Bengaluru, and state chief spokesperson C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.