Maha Congress protests against jail sentence for Rahul

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The Maharashtra Congress protested against the jail sentence pronounced to party MP Rahul Gandhi by a Surat Court, saying he is being 'punished' for raising voice against corruption, here on Thursday.

Congress leaders led by state President Nana Patole, Mumbai President Bhai Jagtap, former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sunil Kedar, Naseem Khan, Charan Singh Sapra, Atul Londhe, legislators and other joined the protests.

They carried placards and posters supporting Rahul Gandhi and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, and said the actions are being taken against him under 'pressures'.

"Rahul Gandhi had spoken against corruption and highlighted the role of fugitives like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi... It's a fact that they ran away from India after looting public money through the banks," said Patole.

He accused the Centre of pressure tactics as "its afraid of the growing influence of Rahul Gandhi, the fear of defeat and because of that, they are trying to trap him".

He warned that if it is a crime to speak against the scamsters like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, then the Congress will intensify its protests by taking to the streets and holding 'jail-bharo' agitations all over Maharashtra.

Ashok Chavan said it is clear that the BJP is worried over the growing influence of the Congress all over India after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and now they are retaliating with such action against Opposition leaders.

Prithviraj Chavan said that the action against Rahul Gandhi has been taken maliciously, and that too from Gujarat, and said the Congress will move the Supreme Court to challenge the Surat Court verdict.

