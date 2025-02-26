Maha CM asks administration to use AI in planning for Kumbh Mela 2027

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked the administration to create a separate Kumbh Mela Authority for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled for 2027 at Nashik - Trimbakeshwar.

At the meeting, he also directed that this Simhastha Kumbh should be known as a 'Digital Technology Kumbh,' and a plan should be made accordingly.

Fadnavis said that to ensure that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is organised in an orderly manner, with coordination between all systems and quick completion of the work, a Kumbh Mela Authority should be created.

“ Kumbh Mela Authority law should be formulated. The required manpower for the Kumbh Mela should be placed under the authority of the Kumbh Mela Authority. For the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, maximum use of artificial intelligence and advanced digital technology should be made. AI technology should be used extensively for crowd management, traffic management, and surveillance. For the roads with high crowd density, digital Kumbh-related displays should be set up to manage the crowd and help devotees save time. A competition should be held to create the logo for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela,” said Fadnavis.

He said that an initial draft plan had already been prepared for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. However, seeing the crowd situation in Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh, Fadnavis instructed that planning be made for four to five times the crowd expected in Nashik for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

“The plan should include crowd management, number of ghats, roads, railway, and air transport. The Nashik-Trimbak road should be widened by 24 meters. Also, the possibility of setting up a tent city along this road should be considered. Roadwork in Nashik city should be completed. Instructions were also given for conducting a drone survey to assess whether a riverfront road along the Godavari can be developed,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that for the Simhastha, there is a likelihood that devotees will travel to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar via routes from Mumbai, Jawhar, Gujarat, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Shirdi, Dhule, Pune, and Mumbai.

“Therefore, the strengthening of roads on these routes should be done. Parking facilities for vehicles should be created on these routes. During the Kumbh, vehicles should not be allowed within Nashik city. An e-bus service should be provided for devotees from the parking lots to the city. These e-buses should depart every three minutes. Moreover, arrangements should be made for passenger management at airports such as Shirdi, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Ojhar,” he said.

He further asked the administration to increase space for stopping flights at Shirdi Airport and additional facilities should be made available at Ojhar Airport for more flights to land.

He also instructed to explore the possibility of setting up helipads in Nashik city.

Fadnavis also suggested that facilities should be created at stations such as Nashik Road, Igatpuri, and Kasara for the devotees travelling by train in coordination with the Railway Administration.

“Devotees visiting the Simhastha Kumbh Mela also visit nearby religious places such as Trimbakeshwar, Shirdi, Wani, Shani Shingnapur, and Mangitungi. Therefore, a corridor for these religious places should be created. The work on the Ram Kal Path in Nashik should be completed by next year. Additionally, the preservation work of the Trimbakeshwar Temple should be undertaken. Beautification of the Kushavarta and other kunds in Trimbakeshwar should be done so that devotees can visit them,” he said.

He also directed that the encroachments around Nashik and Trimbakeshwar temples be removed immediately.

