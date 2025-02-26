First consignment of Anthurium flower exports from to Singapore

Aizawl, Feb 26 (IANS) In a major boost to India’s floriculture export potential, especially from the northeastern region, the first consignment of Anthurium flowers on Wednesday were exported to Singapore from Mizoram, officials said.

A senior official said that APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) in collaboration with Mizoram’s Department of Horticulture facilitated the flag-off of the first consignment of Anthurium flower from Aizawl to Singapore on Wednesday.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev along with Special Secretary, Department of Horticulture, Mizoram Ramdinliani flagged off the first consignment of Anthurium flower from Mizoram to Singapore.

According to the official, a total of 1008 Anthurium cut flowers packed in 50 corrugated boxes were exported by IVC Agrovet Pvt. Ltd from Aizawl to Singapore by air via Kolkata and imported by Veg Pro Singapore Pte. Ltd. The Anthurium cut flowers were sourced from the Zo Anthurium Growers Cooperative Society in Aizawl.

Anthurium is considered one of the most important flowers in Mizoram, driving economic activity through its cultivation and export. The cultivation of Anthurium provides income opportunities for local farmers, particularly women.

The "Anthurium Festival" is a major event in Mizoram, organised every year to promote tourism and showcase the flower's beauty. The export of floriculture from India to various countries was 86.62 USD Million during the 2023-24 fiscal.

This first consignment of Anthurium Flower from Mizoram to Singapore is one of the outcomes of the International Conclave com Buyer Seller Meet organised by APEDA in collaboration with the Mizoram government on December 6 last year in Aizawl.

The event was attended by nine international buyers from Singapore, UAE, Nepal, Jordan, Oman, Azerbaijan, Russia, Ethiopia and 24 domestic exporters Promoting products of the northeastern region is APEDA’s top priority and shall continue to focus on the region both in terms of capacity building, quality upgradation, infrastructure development, the official pointed out.

Linking buyers to farmers and strengthening of the entire supply chain is going to yield better results in the coming days.

