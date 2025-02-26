Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants with suspected terror links arrested in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 26 (IANS) West Bengal Police said on Wednesday that they have arrested three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants with suspected terror links from Bamangola in the Malda district.

Sources said that the place from where the trio was arrested was around 10 kilometres from the international borders with neighbouring Bangladesh that comes under Bamangola Police Station.

The three were arrested based on specific tips of them being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who had entered the Indian side a few days back with some specific intention. The place from where they were arrested is extremely well-connected both through roadways and railway networks.

A district police official said that in the face of interrogations, the three have admitted that they are Bangladeshis and entered the Indian territory a few days back. However, their response on the reasons for their coming to India had been quite inconsistent, which had raised doubts among the investigating officials about their terror links.

Considering the seriousness of the matter the deputy inspector general of Malda Range Deep Narayan Mukhopadhyay went to the Bamangola Police station and interrogated them. However, he refused to talk to the media persons.

Recently, in the wake of the crisis situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, the security and intelligence agencies, both state and central, have enhanced vigilance at villages close to international borders with Bangladesh.

