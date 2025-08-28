Madras HC orders circulation of state govt order of 24x7 business operations to all police stations

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police (GCCP) to ensure that all police stations under their jurisdiction are informed about the latest Government Order (G.O.) permitting shops and commercial establishments employing more than 10 workers to function round-the-clock throughout the year.

A bench of Justice N. Sathish Kumar issued the directive while disposing of a writ petition filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

The association had complained that despite the Tamil Nadu government’s May 8 G.O., police officials were still preventing restaurants from operating during late-night hours, citing ignorance of the order.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Vijayan Subramanian recalled that the state government had first introduced the concept of allowing 24x7 operations in 2019. Initially granted for three years, the provision has since been extended periodically through fresh GOs.

The latest order, which came into effect on June 5, permits continuous operations subject to conditions such as rotational weekly holidays for employees, safety measures for women staff, and transportation arrangements for them.

The NRAI contended that the lack of awareness among police personnel had led to repeated harassment of restaurants, undermining the government’s policy to promote business flexibility and convenience for consumers. It urged the court to direct the DGP and GCCP to circulate the GO to all police stations and to restrain officers from interfering in lawful business operations.

Opposing part of the plea, Government Advocate (criminal side) K.M.D. Muhilan argued that an association could not file a writ on behalf of all members, and that individual establishments should approach the court if aggrieved by specific instances of police interference.

He also maintained that the police only act when they receive complaints against a particular establishment.

Subramanian, however, submitted that the petitioner would restrict its plea to only seeking the circulation of the GO across police stations.

Recording this submission, Justice Sathish Kumar directed the DGP and the Chennai Commissioner to circulate the May 8 order without delay, ensuring uniform enforcement across the state, and disposed of the writ petition.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.