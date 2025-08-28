Khalstani Pannun's meeting with trucker Harjinder signals disturbing link: Report

Washington, Aug 28 (IANS) The meeting between pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, and Harjinder Singh, an Indian-origin trucker involved in a widely-publicised tragic incident in the US, exposes the troubling influence of certain Khalistan-linked factions rather than mere solidarity within sections of the diaspora, a report cited on Thursday.

Citing multiple investigations and credible reports, it highlighted that certain Khalistan groups, especially SFJ, are linked to illegal migration networks and drug trafficking activities.

"These illicit trades are not just abstract accusations; they involve narcotics such as fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine moving across North America — operations purportedly funding anti-India militancy and instability. The drug money appears to finance protests, referendums, and other anti-establishment campaigns tied to Khalistani ambitions," the report in 'Khalsa Vox' detailed.

"Moreover, these activities undermine the very fabric of lawful and peaceful community engagement. While the majority of Sikhs worldwide, especially within Canada, the US, and India, lead honest and constructive lives, the endorsement or defence of individuals associated with these dubious activities raises important questions about the alignment of support. The nexus between extremist Khalistani elements and crime weakens trust and feeds a negative narrative about the community as a whole,” it added.

The report emphasised that Sikh ethos, grounded in values of justice, honesty, and responsibility, calls for a clear differentiation supporting only those causes and leaders who uphold the dignity, peace, and welfare of the Sikh community and are not associated with illegal or violent conduct. It stated that the community’s strength rests in constructive advocacy, truthful dialogue, and legal avenues for redress and progress.

Sikhs everywhere, the report stressed, have the responsibility to carefully evaluate where they lend their support.

"Supporting individuals or groups that foster division or operate through illegality, regardless of ideological persuasion, does a disservice to the community’s reputation and its future. Upholding rightful causes means rejecting the shadowy dealings that some Khalistan factions are reputed to be involved in, including trafficking and other illicit activities," the report noted.

"As the dialogue around Sikh identity, rights, and justice continues, it must be grounded in transparency and integrity. The community must collectively resist being associated, even inadvertently, with activities that harm its honor and the rule of law. Honest, principled advocacy for Sikh issues is not only possible, it is essential—and it must stand apart from those who bend the cause toward criminality,” it stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.