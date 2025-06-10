Madhya Pradesh CM promises to provide land for Kol tribals

Shahdol, June 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that in all areas of the state where the Kol tribe resides and does not yet possess land titles (pattas), the state government will conduct surveys and issue pattas accordingly.

The Chief Minister made this announcement on Monday while addressing a programme organised on the martyrdom day of tribal legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Shahdol district.

On this occasion, CM Yadav also inaugurated 55 development works worth Rs 330 crore and performed bhoomi-pujan for 52 new developments projects in the district.

Addressing a large gathering of Kol tribes, he said that the tribal community has a rich and glorious history and has played a significant role in the country's independence and development.

"Kol tribal community, in particular, has been known for its bravery and seriousness since ancient times. Many heroes from the tribal society made supreme sacrifices in the struggle against the British empire to protect water, forests, and land," he added.

He highlighted the community's devotion by recalling how Kol members built a hut for Lord Ram.

Chief Minister Yadav said that a Cabinet meeting was also held at Singrampur in honour of Rani Durgavati.

He also declared the installation of a statue of Birsa Munda at the Birsa Munda Medical College in Shahdol and another statue of Banabhatta at Bansagar Reservoir.

During his speech at the event, the Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the architect of 'Viksit Bharat', and extended heartfelt congratulations on the completion of 11 successful years of his tenure.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also expressed confidence that the nation will continue to benefit from PM Modi's leadership in 2029 as well.

He noted that the present era marks a golden age for India, and the work accomplished by Prime Minister Modi is truly unprecedented and historic.

"Balancing relations among global powers, PM Modi secured affordable petroleum from Russia while simultaneously equipping the nation with advanced defence technology from Israel and the US," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Yadav credited these achievements to the Prime Minister's courage and strategic capabilities.

He also praised the success of 'Operation Sindoor', as an example of PM Modi's extraordinary leadership.

