Ashok Gehlot targets Raj govt over pending bureaucratic postings and power outages

Jaipur, June 10 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has criticised the BJP-led state government over administrative delays and said that the promoted officials are still awaiting their postings.

Taking to his official X account on Monday, Gehlot wrote, "The condition of almost every government department in Rajasthan is bad. All the IAS and IPS officers who were promoted in January 2025 are still waiting for new postings, even after six months."

He also highlighted the plight of 250 Tehsildars who, despite being promoted, are still compelled to serve in their previous junior posts.

"This is directly impacting governance and causing severe inconvenience to the public," he added.

Commenting on the issue of power cuts in the state, Gehlot said, "Yesterday, when I raised the issue of power cuts in the state, the state government responded by holding a press conference to boast about its achievements. But the ground reality remains unchanged -- power outages continue unabated."

He also pointed to the acute water crisis in various parts of the state, including Sanganer, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

"People are forced to stage protests due to the unavailability of drinking water," he said.

He questioned the state government's ability to take major decisions when even routine administrative procedures are facing such delays.

"If routine postings are pending for six months, how can the government deliver on its big promises?" Gehlot asked.

Accusing the BJP of misleading the youth, the former Chief Minister said, "Before elections, BJP leaders made tall promises to reform Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and speed up recruitment processes. But even after 10 months in power, they haven't appointed a new RPSC Chairman or filled vacant member posts."

He also criticised the state government's inaction in dismissing a suspended RPSC member allegedly involved in a paper leak scam.

"Due to vacancies in RPSC, recruitment processes are delayed, and interviews are taking months to complete, further adding to the frustration of unemployed youth."

Gehlot concluded by saying that the gap between BJP's promises and actions has sparked widespread anger, especially among the youth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.