Madhuri Dixit shares heartfelt birthday wish for the ‘man who stole her heart’

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit recently took to social media to share a sweet and emotional birthday tribute to her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene.

In a heartfelt post, the actress expressed her love and admiration for the man who, as she put it, "stole her heart and still hasn’t given it back." On Wednesday, the Devdas actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a heartwarming video featuring her and Shriram. The clip captures the couple’s romantic and candid photos from their vacation, parties, and get-togethers.

For the caption, Madhuri wrote, “To the man who stole my heart and still hasn’t given it back—happy birthday, my love! Cheers to another year of being an amazing husband, and an even better human. Love you always!.” The actress accompanied the heartfelt message with the soulful song Ishq Hai X Rangrez by Sahzad Ali and Nazia Sultana.

Shriram Nene also took to social media to express his gratitude as he celebrated another year of life. In a heartfelt post, he thanked his followers for their warm birthday wishes and reflected on a year filled with achievements. Dr. Nene also highlighted his focus on health, sharing that he had successfully gotten his health on track over the past year. He expressed excitement about sharing his learnings with his audience to inspire longevity.

Sharing a video, Nene wrote, “Celebrating another spin around the Sun with all of you. Thank you for all the amazing wishes and a great year. We achieved a lot together. Got my health on track and look forward to sharing my learnings with all of you, so we can be together for 100+ years. Here is to all of our happiness, good cheer and prosperity and thank you for all the wishes. With love, Dr. Nene.”

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, California, tied the knot in 1999 in a traditional ceremony held at the residence of Dixit's elder brother in Southern California. The couple is proud parents to two kids, Arin and Ryan.

