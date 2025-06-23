‘Maalik’ director shares thought behind Rajkummar Rao’s rugged transformation in the film

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Maalik’, grew his beard for over 80 days to sport a wild, rugged look that radiates raw intensity and power in the film. Sharing the thought behind the transformation, the director of the film, Pulkit revealed that the team wanted the actor to embody a sense of raw power.

Talking about the same, the director said, “We wanted Raj to embody a sense of raw power, something that feels lived-in, gritty, and unapologetically real. He committed to the process fully, both physically and emotionally. Rajkummar Rao grew his beard for nearly three months to embody a character bursting with wild energy. What you see in the teaser is just the beginning, there’s so much more to this character, and Rajkummar has delivered something truly special”.

Rajkummar has gone all-in for the role to sport a wild, rugged look that radiates raw intensity and power. This makeover has left fans stunned, with many calling it as Rajkummar’s boldest and most fearless look yet.

Earlier, the teaser of the film was released unveiling Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before avatar. Set in a gritty underworld ruled by power, ambition, and survival, the teaser offers a gripping glimpse into Rao’s transformation into a ruthless gangster. With intense visuals and a dark tone, ‘Maalik’ promises a hard-hitting crime drama that pushes the actor into bold new territory. The ‘Stree’ actor commands the screen with raw intensity and a steely presence. The teaser paints a dark, violent picture of the underworld, and Rao fits right into it, shedding every trace of his previous roles.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, the film is set to release cinemas on July 11, 2025.

