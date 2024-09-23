Lyricist Manoj Muntashir pays tribute to Dinkar on his 116th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) On the 116th birth anniversary of the poet and freedom fighter Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, lyricist Manoj Muntashir paid a heartfelt tribute to his legacy.

Muntashir, who has penned the lyrics for the track "Singhasan Khali Karo" in the upcoming biographical political film 'Emergency' starring Kangana Ranaut, celebrated Dinkar's profound impact on Indian literature and patriotism.

This tribute not only honors Dinkar's contributions, but also reflects the enduring relevance of his words in today's political landscape.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj, who has two million followers, shared the music video of "Singhasan Khali Karo", featuring Kangana, Anupam Kher, and Shreyas Talpade.

In his heartfelt tribute to Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, the poet behind the iconic poem "Singhasan Khaali Karo Ke Janata Aati Hai", Manoj reflected on how his journey into the world of poetry began with the works of legendary Hindi poets during his studies.

He expressed deep admiration for Dinkar’s ability to inspire and galvanise the spirit of the nation through his powerful words, highlighting the timeless relevance of his message in contemporary times.

Muntashir, who is known for writing lyrics for 'Galliyan', 'Tere Sang Yaara' and 'Kaun Tujhe' wrote in Hindi: "Kavita se mera pehla parichay Hindi pathyakram me kuch diggaj kaviyon ko padhkar hua...Kayi samay ki chhalni se beh gaye lekin Dinkar antarmann me reh gaye. School me suna tha 'Singhasan Khaali Karo Ke Janata Aati Hai'. Barso baad isi pankti ko aadhar banakar jo geet likha, usme Dinkar ki kavya chetna hai ya nahi main nahi janta, lekin ek Dinkar premi ki nishchal bhawna hai, is par sandeh nahi kiya ja sakta. Maa Hindi ke is yashaswi putra ko, janamdin par bhavpurna shradhanjali!"

Born in Simaria village of Bengal Presidency, British India, now part of Begusarai district in Bihar, Dinkar's poetry exuded 'Veer Rasa', and he has been hailed as a Rashtrakavi and Yuga-Charaṇa for his inspiring patriotic compositions. He was a regular poet of Hindi Kavi Sammelan.

The Padma Bhushan awardee was also nominated thrice to the Rajya Sabha by the government. Dinkar's political thought which was greatly shaped by both Mahatma Gandhi and Karl Marx, he gained popularity in the pre-independence period through his nationalist poetry.

Meanwhile, 'Emergency' is directed, co-produced and written by Kangana. Based on the Indian Emergency, it stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The film also features Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films. The movie was initially scheduled for release on September 6, 2024 but was delayed due to certification issues.

The film has now received a U/A certification, and a new release date is expected to be announced soon.

