Lyon says he is 'all well and good' for WTC final after overcoming hip issue

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Australia’s veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has declared himself fit to play the World Test Championship Final in June after overcoming a hip issue he battled during the side’s Test series against India and Sri Lanka held earlier this year.

Lyon had ripped tissue off the fascia in his left hip and despite that, he continued to play the Test matches with immense pain. “The plan was to play the Shield final if NSW were lucky enough to get in there. I've been doing a fair amount of rehab, five days a week.

“(It was) pretty painful when you land on it, but also when you run, it fills up with fluid and all that stuff. But all well and good now. So touch wood, it's all good," said Lyon to reporters in Sydney, on the sidelines of Cricket Australia announcing 2025/26 home summer schedule.

Lyon also said Australia is wary of South Africa's bowling attack led by fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. "South Africa are going to be a big challenge. It's two of the best bowling attacks in the world going against each other and it’s is going to be a big challenge for the batters in both teams."

When the WTC Final commences on June 11 at Lord’s, Australia will also be starting its quest to retain the mace they won in 2023. "It's another final and that is what you want to play cricket for. You want to be in the final and want to win trophies. We get the chance to defend the mace so that is pretty exciting."

Seamer Scott Boland further said he will ramp up his preparation in Melbourne in the coming weeks after missing the final round of the Sheffield Shield due to a long-standing left knee issue. "It got progressively sorer as the summer went on just through bowling. I bowled a fair bit in those last couple of games."

"If we made the Shield final I would have been fine to play but we took the conservative route there … It's just about working out what's working and what doesn't. I've only had this little knee injury for 8-10 months. I've got the next month to really build up my strength in my whole body and then ramp up bowling again and get over to England.

"Hopefully we can put in a really good game. We played so well in that Test Championship final against India a few years ago. I'm sure everyone will be super motivated to get over there and win that again," he said.

