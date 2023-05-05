Lupin announces acquisition of French pharma company Medisol

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Friday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire share capital of French pharmaceutical company, Medisol.

Founded in 2011, Medisol specialises in Generics Injectable products and is engaged in developing and commercialising its products in France, in pharmacies and in hospitals.

With this acquisition, Lupin will gain access to Medisol's portfolio of seven injectable products across four therapeutic areas, including pain management, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular diseases, and obstetrics.

Commenting on the acquisition, Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin, said, "The acquisition of Medisol is part of our strategy to expand our presence in the EU and accelerate our injectables franchise in France."

Thierry Volle, President - EMEA, Lupin, added, "The acquisition of Medisol marks a significant milestone in Lupin's journey to strengthen our injectables portfolio in France, the second-largest market in Europe for injectables."

Medisol said in a statement, "We are proud to have found a partner like Lupin who shares our vision and commitment to improving patient outcomes. Since our founding in 2011, Medisol has built a niche portfolio of generic injectable products that have made a positive impact on patients in France. With Lupin's extensive capabilities and expertise in the injectables space, Medisol's products will continue to be available to more patients in France."

