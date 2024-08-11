Luis Diaz scores brace as Liverpool beat Sevilla 4-1 in friendly

Liverpool, Aug 10 (IANS) Liverpool claimed a 4-1 win over Sevilla in the first of their back-to-back home friendlies on Sunday afternoon. A fabulous Diogo Jota volley gave the Reds a breakthrough with half an hour played at Anfield, before Luis Diaz netted twice in quick succession before the interval.

Liverpool emerged into blazing sunshine for their maiden Anfield appearance of both the new season and the tenure of head coach Arne Slot.

Slot’s men almost carved out a third-minute chance when Mohamed Salah’s prodded pass in behind for the scampering Diaz was cleared at the last by Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

But Liverpool would soon deliver a clinical spell that had them three goals ahead by half-time. The opener was spectacular. After a cleared Reds corner was lofted back into the Sevilla penalty box, Jota met the ball with a sublime, first-time volley off his left foot that soared into the top right of the net. They could have doubled their lead before they actually did, but Tanguy Nianzou recovered well to intercept when Salah broke free, drew Nyland and tried to square for Jota.

But with 37 on the clock, Jota battled strongly and spread play out to the left wing, from where Diaz beat his marker down the inside and powered an effort high into the goal.

And it got even better for Slot’s side a minute before the break. Again they cut through, this time Dominik Szoboszlai the player sent bounding clear. The No.8 unselfishly squared for Diaz to convert from close range.

The next goal came from Sevilla. Chidera Ejuke’s headway along the left needed the attention of two and the ball eventually skewed to Peque, who from just inside the area arced a shot in off the right post.

