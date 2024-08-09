Lok Sabha pays tributes to martyrs, freedom fighters on Quit India movement's anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday paid tributes to the martyrs and freedom fighters of the Independence movement on the Quit India movement or Bharat Chodo Andolan's anniversary.

As soon as the House met for the day, the Speaker said, "On this day, Mahatma Gandhi had called upon the countrymen to unite to liberate India and gave the mantra of 'do or die'. The Quit India Movement was one of the most decisive phases in the history of our freedom struggle."

"Every person of the country, young women and people from every section of the society had participated in this movement, underlining the power of peaceful protest against the forces of injustice and oppression," he said.

"On this occasion, we pay tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and martyrs of our freedom struggle. We pledge to rededicate ourselves to the ideals and values ​​for which the freedom fighters had given their supreme sacrifice," the LS Speaker said.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Speaker, while informing about the demise of former MPs Iqbal Ahmed Saradgi, Squadron Leader Kamal Choudhary and Ramesh Rathore, expressed condolences on their demise on behalf of the House and paid tribute.

All the Lok Sabha MPs observed silence to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, martyrs of the freedom struggle and the deceased parliamentarians.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the participants of the Quit India movement.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Homage to all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu's leadership. It was truly a watershed moment in our freedom struggle."

Quit India Movement, launched in Bombay by Mahatma Gandhi, was a turning point in the country's freedom struggle.

In a speech, Mahatma Gandhi said, "Here is a mantra, a short one that I give you. You may imprint it on your hearts and let every breath of yours give expression to it. The mantra is: 'do or die'. We shall either free India or die in the attempt; we shall not live to see the perpetuation of our slavery."

