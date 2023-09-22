Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, special session comes to close (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, thus bringing to an end the special session of the Parliament, which saw the passage of the much-awaited Women's Reservation Bill after marathon discussions in both the Houses of Parliament.

The session ended a day before it's scheduled date of September 22.

After the Lok Sabha had passed the Women's Reservation Bill through voting by an overwhelming margin of 454 to 2 on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed it unanimously after a day-long discussion and voting, which almost lasted till midnight on Thursday.

The session also witnessed shifting of Parliamentary work from the iconic Parliament House to the new building on September 19.

The shift to the new building happened after the first day (September 18) of the special session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Cabinet colleagues, walked up to the new Parliament building where the Women's Reservation Bill was taken up for discussions and passage as the first legislative business in it.

Modi thanked the members of both the Houses for the passage of the historic legislation, which became the 128th amendment to the Constitution.

The Bill includes quota within quota for SC and ST women candidates, but doesn't include reservation for OBC women.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.