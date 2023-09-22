Khalistani terrorist murder: Trudeau reiterates allegations against India

Ottawa, Sep 22 (IANS) Doubling down on his claims on Indian agents' involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday reiterated his earlier allegations.

"There are credible reasons to believe that agents of the Government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil, which is something of utmost and foundational importance in the country of rule of law, in a world where international rules-based order matters," Trudeau said while addressing a press conference.

Notably, Canada has accused India of involvement in the killing of Nijjar, who was shot dead in June. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau had recently made the allegations while speaking at the House of Commons in Ottawa.

