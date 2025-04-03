Liverpool win Merseyside derby to to retain 12-point lead in Premier League

London, April 3 (IANS) Diogo Jota scored a 57th-minute goal to see Liverpool win the Merseyside derby 1-0 against Everton and retain a 12-point lead in the Premier League.

Jota's goal after Luis Diaz's back-heel was enough to beat a well-organized defense and leave Arne Slot's side needing just 13 points from eight games to assure the title.

Jack Grealish needed just two minutes to open the scoring for Manchester City at home to struggling Leicester City, taking advantage of an assist from Savinho, reports Xinhua.

Omar Marmoush doubled the lead before the half hour, showing there is life without the injured Erling Haaland.

Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali scored in Newcastle's 2-1 win at home to Brentford that ended the visiting side's run of five consecutive away wins.

Second-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio strengthened Aston Villa's hopes of returning to Europe next season with a 3-0 win away to Brighton, with Donyell Malen scoring deep into injury time to end a miserable few days for Brighton after its FA Cup exit at the weekend.

Ipswich Town stunned Bournemouth with goals from Nathan Broadhead in the 34th minute and Liam Delap on the hour, before Evanilson pulled a goal back seven minutes later.

Southampton's hopes of a third win this season after Paul Onuachu's 20th-minute goal were ruined in injury time by Matheus Franca's equalizer for Crystal Palace.

Arne Slot’s side are once again 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who had reduced the deficit with their victory over Fulham on Tuesday. Everton stay 15th.

"Our boys showed immense character, I think we created more then in the away game, and in the end we scored a good goal and kept a clean sheet. I liked much more what I saw here then the away game. I could feel that we were getting closer, but there's a reason they hardly ever concede a goal or a chance," said Slot.

Everton manager David Moyes said, "I think we are a lot closer to them tonight than possibly when I came to the club than what I expected. Tonight was really tight. An offside goal which they get and that's the difference in the game tonight."

