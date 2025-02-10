Liverpool’s FA Cup exit ‘hurts everyone': Arne Slot

Plymouth, Feb 9 (IANS) Head coach Arne Slot stated the shocking exit from the FA Cup ‘hurts Liverpool’ as his side were defeated 0-1 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Sunday.

The game was settled by a second-half penalty from Ryan Hardie after Harvey Elliott was adjudged to have handled the ball inside his own penalty area.

"It hurts everyone that's involved with Liverpool. Fans, me, players. We all wanted to be in this competition for as long as possible. They kept on fighting until the last second and the only chances we created were in the last 10 to 15 minutes. It wasn't a work rate problem.

“They worked really hard but they couldn't find chances. We just have to keep the work rate the same, but we have to be more creative in the upcoming games," said Slot to ITV.’

The defeat against Plymouth also marks the Dutch head coach’s first defeat in cup competitions.

Plymouth, the side that are languishing at the bottom of the table in England’s second division at 24th place in the EFL Championship, marked the first time that Liverpool have been knocked out of the competition by a lower league opponent while leading the table since January 1984 against Brighton.

Slot did agree that Liverpool’s shocking defeat was ‘deserved’ given the passionate performance put in by the home side.

"It was a great game from Plymouth. Good game plan. They deserve all the credit for their performance today. We were not having a very good day, and this result was the outcome.

"I don't think I can say the boys didn't fight because the boys fought for 100 minutes. Both teams hardly created a chance and then the game was decided by a penalty, which was awarded correctly because [Elliott] had his arms above his head.

"In a game like this when the two teams hardly have any chances, any openings, it's up to one moment and today that moment was for them. Like I said, they deserved it because they played a really good game," he added.

Liverpool will be hoping to shake off the defeat as they gear up to play Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Thursday (IST) . A win for Slot’s side will see them move nine points clear of Arsenal in the table.

