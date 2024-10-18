Liverpool face ‘biggest ‘challenge’ of the season against Chelsea: Slot

Liverpool, Oct 18 (IANS) Liverpool’s head coach Arne Slot has enjoyed his start to life in English football but the Merseyside team is now facing a tough run of fixtures which begins with Chelsea’s trip to the Anfield Stadium on Sunday.

Slot believes the game against Chelsea is Liverpool’s toughest challenge so far this season.

“If you look at the league table, it is. I think Manchester United is a very good team, a top club in England that has spent a lot of money to even make the team better again. Same for Chelsea in this season. Chelsea does really well.

If you look at the league table then they are the ones that might be our toughest opponent. But it's not always about the league table. Sometimes it's about the form of the day, it's about their game plan. We had some difficulty with Wolves as well, who are bottom of the league, I think. But it is a challenge, that's for sure,” said Slot to reporters in the pre-game conference.

Liverpool currently occupy the top berth of the Premier League table with their only loss being a shock 0-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Barring Manchester United, who Liverpool defeated 3-0, the team has not faced any of the traditional top six teams and will be facing Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, two games against Brighton & Hove Albion (Carabao Cup and Premier League) and Bayer Leverkusen in the coming three weeks.

The Dutch manager further went on to speak praises about Trent Alexander-Arnold who according to reports is Real Madrid’s priority transfer target next summer with the English international contract set to end in 2025.

"Trent has been very good for us. He was and is important in our attacking part of the game, I also like the way he has defended until now in the game he's played for us. He made a step up I think, he's done well for us and England, if I'm correct in the four matches he's played [for England], he got man of the match three times,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.