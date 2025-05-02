Liverpool deserved to win title, but it's very painful, says Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta

London, May 2 (IANS) Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta believes Liverpool deserved to win the Premier League 2024-25 title, citing their consistency as the key factor in the side, but admitted that not winning the title, 'is very painful'. Arsenal are on course to finish in second place for the third season in a row as their title drought has now extended to 21 years, with their last league title coming in 2002.

"Big time, yeah. I understand that (Liverpool) is a team that is being more consistent and they have a lot of ingredients that you need to win it, but it's very painful, yeah," said Arteta in a press conference.

He further went on to reflect on Liverpool's run to becoming champions and mentioned that Arne Slot's men were dealt a better hand when it comes to injuries, but that does not take away from the fact that the Merseyside club were the 'deserved champions'.

"It's good they had no distraction. The good thing is they had them on the pitch all the time, which is something very positive. And it's a club, in the last 10, 15 years they've been consistent, they're fighting for trophies, winning big trophies, winning the Champions League. So they're used to that. Nobody should be surprised because they have the level, and they made it because they've done a lot of things very, very well. So they deserve to be champions," he added.

Arsenal have had rotten luck with injuries this season. With Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard first missing out on major chunks of the season with their respective injuries, the team is currently without the services of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori and Joringho.

When asked about the injuries, Arteta revealed he was proud of the team and how they have responded to the setbacks.

"The thing is that we live every day with what we have. I was very shocked just before the game against PSG at home because I was walking into the dressing room and suddenly I saw all of them sitting together. It was Tomiyasu, next to him Calafiori, next to him Gabriel, next to him Thomas Partey, next to him Kai Havertz, next to him Gabriel Jesus, next to him Jorginho. I said that’s a starting line-up. And we don't have them.

"We haven't had them for many, many months. And then I felt joy about the team and what they are doing and how they're trying and nobody's talking about it in the building at all. But it's happening and I felt pride about how the boys and the staff and the club are reacting to these situations," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.