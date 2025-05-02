MHA directs Bhakra Board to release extra water to Haryana

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday sprang into action to prevent Haryana taps from running dry and directed Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to work out the modalities of implementing the release of extra 4500 cusecs of water to the state.

Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a meeting and discussed implementation of measures to ensure release of water to the state to meet its needs for the next eight days.

It was decided that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) will immediately convene a meeting to work out the modalities of implementing the release of extra 4500 cusecs of water to Haryana.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Government of India, the partner states of BBMB - Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana.

It was advised to carry out the decision of BBMB to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water from Bhakra Dams to Haryana for next eight days to meet their urgent water requirements.

It was also agreed that during the filling period of Dams, BBMB will provide this excess water to Punjab to fulfil their additional requirements.

Earlier in Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired an all-party meeting which unanimously decided that the state itself has no surplus water. The meeting members also decided to meet either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to apprise them of the situation.

After the all-party meeting, leaders of prominent parties expressed solidarity with the AAP government’s refusal to share extra water with Haryana.

Chief Minister Mann told the media that all the political parties, rising above their ideology, suggested to the state government that it must save every drop of the water which is the state’s lifeline.

CM Mann said Haryana, which is already receiving 4,700 cusecs against its allocated 1,700 cusecs, is now set to benefit from additional theft of Punjab’s rightful share.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.