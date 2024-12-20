Litton 'ready' for long-term captaincy if offered by BCB

Kingstown (St Vincent), Dec 19 (IANS) Stand-in captain Litton Das has expressed his willingness to take Bangladesh's long-term captaincy if offered by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Litton-led side clean swept West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series at Kingstown on Thursday to avenge their humiliating 3-0 drubbing in the ODI series. The opening batter stood up to take up the leadership role in the absence of the injured Najmul Hossain Shanto on the Carribean tour.

Bangladesh handed Mehidy Hasan Miraz the captaincy of the ODI and Test teams, but for T20Is, the board turned to Litton, who impressed by skillfully managing his resources during the series sweep.

The BCB is reportedly seeking a long-term captain for T20Is, especially given Najmul's form in the format. Initially, Najmul declined the captaincy role but later reconsidered after BCB president Faruque Ahmed intervened. However, his plans to lead in any format were halted due to an injury he sustained after being named captain for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

"As far as captaincy is concerned, if the BCB asks me to lead then I am ready to do it because there is no reason (not to) and I am enjoying it," Litton told reporters after the win on Thursday.

"I take a lot of decisions on the field from the experience that I have got playing for so long and the skill that the bowlers developed it is easier to run the show on the field.

"As a captain, I never said that you give everything (on the field). All I said was that they (West Indies) are a better side and on their day they can destroy at their home ground and so the information was like we will go and enjoy the cricket and whatever the result we will take that with a smiling face and we will try to fulfill our responsibility," he added.

Litton attributed the team's success to the exceptional performance of the bowling unit, noting that their ability to take responsibility, such as setting their own fields, has made his role as captain much easier.

"Overall if I have to say our bowling attack was outstanding and the way they bowled in three formats, both the pacers and spinners. I was behind the wickets and I was feeling good as every batter was struggling," he said.

"The thing is that if the bowlers bowl well, behind the wickets it gets easier for me and like I said the bowlers know what kind of field set-up they need so it's easy for me.

"Look, they are a better side and I would say that and on their home ground they are a good side. But, when five bowlers bowl well and from top to bottom we have a balanced batting unit - I won't say we have an destructive batting unit but we have a balanced side - and if we can put some runs on the board I feel the bowlers are developing their skill and every match the bowlers took responsibility on their own. They are doing their own field set-up and learning a lot of things and I feel that it is good sign," he added.

