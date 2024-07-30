Lithuania advances AI development initiatives

Vilnius, July 30 (IANS) Lithuania's Ministry of the Economy and Innovation said Monday that it has been preparing to submit draft amendments to the Seimas to create a favorable environment for developing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the country.

Lithuania aims to become a "center for AI innovation" and create "the most favourable environment for innovative companies to create and develop AI solutions," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry has developed financial measures to support this goal to grow the AI ecosystem. Last year, it launched a 15-million-euro call for start-ups to develop solutions based on advanced technologies such as AI, blockchain, and robotic process automation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Furthermore, it has planned actions to develop AI innovation and technology in the public sector, featuring collaboration among researchers and innovative companies to harness AI's potential, test its applications within public sector institutions and integrate these technologies into public services.

In addition, a 35-million-euro package is planned to create digital resources for the Lithuanian language, which are essential for developing and adapting AI solutions. Calls for projects in this area will be launched this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.