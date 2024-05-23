Lipstick hoarder Vidisha Srivastava's favourite shades are 'dusty red, subtle nude & vibrant coral'

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Vidisha Srivastava is an ardent lover of beauty products and revealed that one of her favourite hobbies is collecting different lipstick shades.

Vidisha, who plays Anita in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' shared: "One of my favourite hobbies is collecting different lipstick shades. A simple swipe of lipstick colours can transform a look and boost confidence. Over the years, my collection has grown, including a spectrum of shades from bold reds and deep plums to soft nudes and playful pinks."

The actress, who is known for her work in 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' shared that she loves experimenting with different brands and finishes, from glossy and matte to satin and metallic, for Anita’s look.

"My room is now filled with a colourful array of lipstick tubes, each with its special place. Among my favourites are the dusty red that makes me feel classy and elegant, the subtle nude perfect for everyday wear, and the vibrant coral that adds fun to any outfit. Collecting lipstick shades has become more than just a hobby; it’s a form of self-expression," she said.

Vidisha added: "Each shade in my collection reflects my personality and mood. Whether I’m getting ready for a shoot, a dance performance, or a casual day out, choosing the right lipstick is always an exciting part of my routine."

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs at 10:30 pm on &TV.

