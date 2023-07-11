Linthoi Chanambam, Yash Vijayran secure gold at National Cadet Judo Championships

Bellary (Karnataka), July 11 (IANS) India’s first-ever World Judo Champion, Linthoi Chanambam clinched a gold medal at the recently-concluded National Cadet Youth Championships held here at Inspire Institute of Sport.

Last year, Chanambam won the gold medal in the 2022 World Judo Cadets Championships at Sarajevo in the 57 kg women's event, becoming the first-ever Indian medallist in any age category of the World Championships.

Chanambam secured gold at the National meet in her new 63 kg Girls' weight category in which she has started competing since the beginning of the year.

"It feels amazing to clinch the gold medal at this tournament. It was exciting to compete at IIS here in Bellary which has been my home since I have been 11. It was an extremely competitive tournament, especially the final in which I had to push myself against Stanzin to clinch the Gold Medal," 17-year-old Judoka from Manipur said.

"This competition also allowed me to test myself ahead of the World Championships to be held in Zagreb, Croatia in August. Hopefully, I will be able to carry the momentum from this tournament there,” she further added.

Besides Linthoi, other gold medal winners in their respective weight categories are: Maya (40kg), Yuvika Tokas (44kg), Shivani Gocher (48 kg), Nungshithoi L (52 kg), Nikita (57kg), Pipapati NG (-70kg), Kanwarpreet Kaur (+70 kg).

In the boys' category, India's Asian Games prospect Yash Vijayran won gold in the +90 Kg weight category.

"I am ecstatic about securing the gold in this tournament. My performance at this competition fills me with confidence. It also showcases how much I have improved thanks to my IIS coaches and trainers. It was also amazing to compete here at the centre in Bellary which has become my home away from home. I am looking forward to a stellar show now at the Asian Games for the country," he said.

The winners of other weight categories are: Prince (50kg), Anurag Sagar (55kg), Sparsh Singh (60kg), Wanghoi M (66 kg), Hitesh Kumar Gulia (73kg), Sajan (81 kg), Prakhar Singh (-90kg), M Wangthoi (66 Kg).

A total of 412 participants from all corners of the country graced the three-day National meet, which took place from July 7 to 9.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.