Lima withdraws from hosting 2024 World U20 Championships over political unrest

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Lima has withdrawn as the host city of the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships citing political unrest and natural disasters in the country.

"The Peruvian Athletics Federation has informed World Athletics that recent political instability and social unrest, as well as natural disasters in Peru, have left the federation and the local organising committee unable to stage the event next year," World Athletics said in a statement.

The World U20 Championships was to be held in the Peruvian capital from August 26-31, 2024.

World Athletics said it is in discussion with a replacement host for next year's event and will provide further information in due course.

Over the past two months, Peru has experienced waves of protests and unrest after Pedro Castillo was removed as the president of the country and Dina Boluarte, his deputy, came into power.

The situation also led to FIFA taking away the country's hosting rights of the 2023 under-17 World Cup.

