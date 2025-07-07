Sudden Deaths in Young Indians Linked to Lifestyle, Covid Hospitalistion: ICMR Study

A landmark study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found that Covid-19 vaccination is not linked to unexplained sudden deaths in healthy young adults. Instead, factors such as severe Covid-19 hospitalisation, family history of sudden deaths, binge drinking, recreational drug use, and vigorous physical activity shortly before death were found to be associated with increased risk.

Key Findings from the Study

Published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, the peer-reviewed study investigated the causes behind sudden and unexplained deaths among Indian adults aged 18 to 45 years. It was initiated in response to anecdotal reports linking such deaths to either Covid-19 infection or vaccination.

However, the study clearly concludes:

“Covid-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults in India,” the ICMR researchers stated.

Study Scope and Methodology

The study was conducted between October 2021 and March 2023. Researchers used a multicentric matched case-control model, covering 47 tertiary care hospitals across India. A total of 729 sudden death cases and 2,916 matched controls (matched by age, gender, and neighbourhood) were analyzed.

The deceased individuals were reportedly healthy 24 hours prior to death, with no known co-morbidities. Researchers collected data through interviews and medical records, focusing on:

Covid-19 vaccination and infection history

Post-Covid complications

Family history of sudden death

Lifestyle habits (smoking, alcohol, drug use)

Physical activity levels in the 48 hours before death

Vaccination Lowers Sudden Death Risk

Contrary to rumours, the study found that vaccination may actually lower the risk of sudden unexplained death.

“Receiving at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine reduced the odds of unexplained sudden death. Two doses further lowered the odds,” the study revealed.

Risk Factors Identified

The study identified several significant risk factors linked to sudden deaths:

Past hospitalisation due to Covid-19

Family history of sudden death

Binge drinking within 48 hours before death

Use of recreational drugs

Vigorous-intensity physical activity two days before death

Conclusion

This ICMR-led research offers crucial evidence for public health discourse, debunking myths around Covid-19 vaccination and redirecting attention to post-Covid complications and high-risk lifestyle behaviours. It emphasizes the need for awareness around health risks, especially for young adults engaging in strenuous activity or substance use.