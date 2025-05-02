Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2025: History, Significance, and All You Need to Know

The 1008th birth anniversary of Sri Ramanujacharya, one of Hinduism’s most revered spiritual teachers, is being celebrated with great devotion today, Friday, May 2, 2025. This significant milestone is being observed with special rituals and ceremonies in temples and homes across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and beyond.

History

Sri Ramanujacharya was born in 1017 CE in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, under the Thiruvathirai (Ardra) Nakshatra in the Tamil month of Chithirai. Named Lakshmana at birth, he was also known as Ilaya Perumal, meaning “the radiant one.” He became a spiritual leader who shaped the Sri Vaishnava tradition and lived for 120 years, attaining siddhi (spiritual liberation) in 1137 CE at Srirangam.

He is regarded as the key proponent of Vishishtadvaita Vedanta, or qualified non-dualism, a school of philosophy that describes the soul as distinct yet inseparably connected to Lord Vishnu. His teachings offered a balanced path of devotion (bhakti) and knowledge (jnana), emphasizing a personal connection with God.

Significance

The 1008th Jayanti is a major spiritual occasion, as the number 1008 holds great importance in Hinduism. It symbolizes divine completeness and is often seen in practices like reciting the 1008 names of deities. Celebrated on the Thiruvathirai Nakshatra, which began at 2:21 PM on May 1 and ends at 1:04 PM on May 2 this year, the day is marked by special pujas, Vedic chanting, processions, and spiritual gatherings.

Devotees especially visit temples associated with Ramanuja, such as Sriperumbudur, Srirangam, and Melkote, where elaborate rituals are performed in his honor.

Legacy

Sri Ramanujacharya’s impact goes far beyond religious doctrine. He was a social reformer who promoted spiritual equality, allowing people from all backgrounds to take part in temple worship and devotional practice. His life and work continue to guide millions on a path of inclusivity, humility, and unwavering faith in the divine.

As the world celebrates his 1008th Jayanti, devotees reflect on his timeless message and strive to follow his teachings of love, service, and spiritual unity.