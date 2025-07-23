Sawan Shivratri 2025: Mantras to Remove Pitru Dosh

Sawan Shivratri, observed during the holy month of Shravan, is a deeply spiritual occasion celebrated by devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This auspicious day is marked by fasting, Jal Abhishek (ritual bathing of the Shiva Lingam), and chanting of sacred mantras — all believed to bring peace, prosperity, and divine protection.

One of the significant aspects of today’s observance is the opportunity to seek relief from Pitru Dosh — ancestral karmic debts that, according to Hindu beliefs, can affect personal and family wellbeing. Many spiritual practitioners and astrologers recommend specific mantras and rituals on Sawan Shivratri to honor ancestors and dissolve negative ancestral influences.

🕉️ Spiritual Significance of Sawan Shivratri

Sawan Shivratri holds immense importance in Hindu tradition. Devotees believe that by performing rituals with sincerity and devotion, one can appease Lord Shiva and lessen the impact of malefic planetary influences. The day is also considered ideal for performing Pitru Tarpan — offerings made to departed ancestors — to ensure their peace and receive their blessings.

Fasting, prayer, and the chanting of mantras are not only acts of personal devotion but also serve to uplift family lineage by resolving ancestral issues believed to be caused by Pitru Dosh.

🔱 Mantras to Chant for Blessings and Pitru Dosh Nivaran

During Jal Abhishek and other rituals, chanting the following mantras is considered highly beneficial:

General Shivratri Mantras for Blessings

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat

Namah Ishmishan Nirvana Roopam Vibhuh Vyapakam Brahma Ved Swaroopam

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

Om Sarva Mangala Mangalye Shive Sarvaartha Saadhike

Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostute

Om Devatabhya Pitru Bhya Mahayogibhya Eva Cha

Namah Swahaya Swadhaya Nityameva Namo Namah

Om Adya-Bhootaya Vidmahe Sarva-Sevyaya Dhimahi

Shiv-Shakti-Swaroopena Pitru-Dev Prachodayat

Karacharanakritam Vak Kayajan Karmjan

Shravan Vaananjan Va Manasam Vaparadhham

Vihitam Vihitam Va Sarva Metat Kshamasva

Jay Jay Karunaabdhe Shri Mahadev Shambho

🕯️ Special Mantras to Remove Pitru Dosh

For devotees specifically seeking relief from Pitru Dosh, these mantras are recommended:

Om Pitru-Ganaya Vidmahe Jagat Dharani Dhimahi Tanno Pitru Prachodayat

Gotre Asmatpita (insert ancestor’s name) Sharma Vasuroopat Tripyatamidam Tilodakam

Ganga Jalam Va Tasmai Swadha Namah, Tasmai Swadha Namah, Tasmai Swadha Namah

Om Devatabhya Pitru Bhya Mahayogibhya Eva Cha

Namah Swahaya Swadhaya Nityameva Namo Namah

Chanting these mantras with devotion while performing Tarpan or offering water and sesame seeds to the ancestors is believed to bring spiritual liberation and family harmony.

🌺 Embrace Devotion and Inner Peace

Sawan Shivratri is not just a religious observance but a powerful opportunity to reconnect with the divine and one's lineage. Participating in rituals and reciting these sacred mantras can lead to spiritual cleansing, mental peace, and fulfilment of heartfelt wishes.

Devotees often describe a deep sense of satisfaction and upliftment after these practices, reinforcing their faith in the divine energy of Lord Shiva and the sacred bond with their forefathers.

Har Har Mahadev! May Lord Shiva bless you and your family with peace, prosperity, and liberation from all doshas this Sawan Shivratri 2025.

Disclaimer: This article is based on widely held religious and cultural beliefs. Times Now does not verify or guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information presented. Readers are advised to use their discretion.