Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Is It a Gazetted Holiday? Check Date, Rituals, and State-Wise Bank Closures

Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is one of the most revered Islamic festivals celebrated by Muslims across the globe. The day marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Rabi’ al-Awwal.

Also read: New GST Rates India 2025: Check What’s Cheaper, What’s Costlier

In 2025, Eid-e-Milad will be observed on Friday, September 5, with celebrations beginning on the evening of September 4 and concluding on the evening of September 5.

Holiday and Bank Closures

According to the government’s gazetted holiday list, September 5 will be a holiday for schools, offices, and institutions in several states.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar also mentions that banks will remain closed on this day in states including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and more.

Historical Significance of Milad-un-Nabi

The festival is also known as Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif, meaning “birth of the Prophet”. While Sunni Muslims observe it on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, Shi’a Muslims commemorate it on the 17th of Rabi’ al-Awwal.

The practice of celebrating Prophet Muhammad’s birth is believed to have started during the Fatimid dynasty in Egypt. By the 12th century, the tradition had spread to regions like Syria, Morocco, Turkey, and Spain. Prophet Muhammad is believed to have been born in Mecca in 570 CE on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal.

Interestingly, while many communities observe the day with joy and devotion, some sects also regard it as a day of mourning, as it is closely linked with the Prophet’s death anniversary.

Rituals and Observances

Devotees mark the occasion through various spiritual practices, including:

Wearing new clothes and offering special prayers in mosques.

Organizing processions and gatherings to remember the Prophet’s life and teachings.

Reciting the Quran and sharing stories of Prophet Muhammad’s compassion and guidance.

Distributing food and donating to the poor, reflecting acts of kindness.

The day holds deep spiritual significance, focusing on love, devotion, and the remembrance of the Prophet’s message

Also read: September 5 Bank Holiday; Here's why!