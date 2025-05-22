International Day for Biological Diversity 2025, May 22: Theme, Significance, History, and Everything You Need to Know

The International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB), celebrated every year on May 22, serves as a crucial reminder of the significance of biodiversity and the urgent need to protect the variety of life on Earth. This day is observed globally to raise awareness about the importance of conserving biodiversity and the ecosystems that sustain life.

International Day for Biological Diversity 2025 Theme:

The theme for 2025, "Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development," highlights the deep connection between human well-being and the health of ecosystems. It underscores the need for development strategies that respect nature’s limits while promoting sustainable practices. This theme calls on governments, businesses, and individuals to align human activities with the Earth’s ecological balance. The theme further emphasizes the integration of biodiversity conservation into all areas of life, contributing to the global goal of achieving sustainable development while ensuring a healthy planet for future generations.

Historical Background

The origins of International Day for Biological Diversity date back to the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. During this summit, the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) was adopted, marking a milestone in global efforts to protect biodiversity. May 22 was chosen as the day to commemorate this event because it was the day the CBD was officially signed. The day was later recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2000, with the goal of raising awareness about biodiversity and the need for its conservation.

Significance

Biodiversity—the variety of life forms on Earth—is essential for the survival of ecosystems that provide vital services like clean air, water, food, and climate regulation. It is the foundation for human existence and the resilience of ecosystems. However, biodiversity is under significant threat due to human activities, including deforestation, pollution, climate change, and unsustainable exploitation of resources. The loss of biodiversity is accelerating, and it has far-reaching consequences for both the environment and human society.

International Day for Biological Diversity serves as a reminder of the ongoing need to protect and restore biodiversity. The day encourages individuals and communities to take action to safeguard the environment by supporting conservation efforts, reducing resource consumption, and promoting sustainable practices. It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in protecting biodiversity and the work that still needs to be done.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted in December 2022, sets ambitious targets to halt biodiversity loss by 2030. These targets include restoring 20% of degraded ecosystems and reducing the introduction of invasive species by 50%. The 2025 observance of IDB will focus on pushing forward these targets and ensuring their integration into global policies and strategies.

10 inspiring quotes

The Earth is what we all have in common.”

“Biodiversity is the greatest treasure we have… Its diminishment is to be prevented at all costs.”

“The future of life on Earth depends on the conservation of biodiversity.”

“In nature, nothing exists alone.”

“We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”

“The diversity of life on Earth is the legacy we leave to future generations.”

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.”

“Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land.”

“Nature is not a place to visit. It is home.”

“If we do not protect biodiversity, we are paving the way for our own extinction.”

The International Day for Biological Diversity, observed today on May 22, 2025, is a crucial occasion for acknowledging the importance of biodiversity. This year’s theme, "Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development," highlights the urgent need for a balanced relationship between human progress and the natural world. As we mark this important day, it is vital that we take collective action—locally and globally—to protect our planet’s rich biodiversity and ensure a sustainable, resilient future for all living beings.