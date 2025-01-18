Indian Man in UK Pays Rs 1 Lakh Rent for Flat with Chawl Feeling-Watch Video

London is known for being one of the most expensive cities in the world, and while the city has a lot of charm, it's not very budget-friendly. Many people in their late 20s and early 30s often live with roommates to manage the high cost of living. Recently, an Indian man named Aryan Bhattacharya shared his frustration about his living situation in London, where he pays Rs 1 Lakh a month for a flat that he describes as "chawl-like."

On Instagram, Mr. Bhattacharya shared a video showing the conditions of his flat, writing, "Chawl ka feeling bhi experience kar liya UK Mai." In the video, he showed water dripping from the roof of his flat and mentioned that he had to place utensils underneath the "waterfall" to collect the drops, as the plumber wouldn't come at night to fix the leak. The text on the video read, "1,00,000 ka rent mai chawl ka feeling in the UK."

The video has received over 400,000 views and sparked many reactions. Some users suggested that Mr. Bhattacharya contact the local council for help, while others criticized his decision to live in London. One user wrote, "You CHOSE to go to the UK despite knowing it is expensive. Accept it or return to India if it's a problem for you."

Another user advised him, saying, "Contact your local council and complain - your landlord cannot charge you if the house is not up to standards." One commenter shared their own experience, saying, "I dealt with a bathroom leak for four days because the plumber wasn't available, but I felt at peace once it was fixed."

Some users humorously suggested that "chawls" in India were better, with one commenter saying, "Chawls are better; there are no water drips like this." Another user stated, "Renting in the UK is pure compromise."