Independence Day Lunch in Support of Thalassemia Awareness: Hyderabad Restaurant's Act of Kindness

This Independence Day, August 15, 2025, Hyderabad-based eatery Akan is joining hands with Blood Warriors Foundation to raise awareness and funds for the fight against thalassemia. The NGO has been actively working through awareness campaigns, blood donation drives, and support programs for families affected by the genetic blood disorder.

The special initiative, titled Akan Aahvaanam, will take place on August 15 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Akan. Guests will be treated to a traditional meal crafted from fresh, locally sourced produce and inspired by regional cooking styles.

Akan Hyderabad first launched this fundraiser initiative on Independence Day last year. Encouraged by the response, the organisers say this year’s edition will be “bigger and better”, aiming to make an even greater impact.

In a pay-as-you-like format, diners can contribute any amount, with all proceeds directed towards Blood Warriors Foundation to aid their ongoing efforts.

Organisers hope to see a strong turnout. “Hope to host you on this amazing day — your generosity can be someone’s lifeline,” a spokesperson said.

Venue: Akan, Madhapur, Hyderabad

Date & Time: August 15, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM