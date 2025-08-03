Hyderabad: Samavartana 2025 Convocation Held for 2022–25 Graduating Batch at Degree College

Over 700 students marked a key academic milestone at the "Samavartana 2025" convocation ceremony, hosted by Siva Sivani Degree College near its campus today. The event celebrated the achievements of the graduating class of 2022–2025 and also signaled the beginning of the institution’s 65th anniversary celebrations, known as the Blue Sapphire Jubilee of the Siva Sivani Group.

The ceremony began with a traditional lamp-lighting and Vedic chanting by students, setting a ceremonial tone for the proceedings. Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), served as the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address. In his speech, he congratulated the graduates and underlined the importance of lifelong learning, ethical values, and innovative thinking in today’s evolving world. He also spoke about the critical role youth must play in building a forward-looking and inclusive India.

Addressing the gathering, S. Aarathy, President and Chief Executive of the Siva Sivani Group of Institutions, extended her best wishes to the graduates. She spoke about the significance of convocation as both a celebration of past accomplishments and a launchpad for future endeavors, noting that the institution prioritizes not only academic success but also character development and social responsibility.

Principal Mamata presented the annual college report, outlining academic achievements and student participation in extracurricular and community engagement activities. She reiterated the college’s emphasis on holistic and values-based education.

Degrees were conferred upon students across various disciplines including B.Com, BBA, B.Sc, and BA. Awards were also presented to academic toppers, athletes, and students who contributed to cultural and social initiatives.

The event saw the attendance of parents, faculty, alumni, and invited guests, who came together to witness the culmination of years of hard work. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks and a collective pledge from the graduates to uphold the values imparted during their time at the institution.