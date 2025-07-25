Holiday Declared in Thoothukudi on August 5 for Basilica Festival

Our Lady of Snows Basilica is an annual festival in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu. It is a popular festival participated by large crowds. Commemorating it on August 5, 2025, Tuesday, Thoothukudi District Collector K. Elambahavath has announced a local holiday.

As per the official press release, the holiday applies to all government offices and educational institutions in the district, except for those providing essential services, whose operations will continue as usual.

To compensate for the local holiday, Saturday, August 9, will be observed as a working day, the statement added.