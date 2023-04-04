By Dr Anunya Reddy - ENT, allergy specialist, facial cosmetic surgeon, and aesthetic physician

Heat stroke is a condition caused due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures such as in summers. Heat stroke is one of the most dangerous heat injuries. It can affect the internal organs and can lead to death too. Heat stroke results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures -- usually in combination with dehydration -- which leads to failure of the body's temperature control system.

Risk factors for heat stroke:

1. Living in high-temperature areas

2. Children below 4 years and adults above 65 years are more venerable

3. Excessive physical exertion without good hydration

4. Increased alcohol intake

5. Obesity

6. High blood pressure and uncontrolled diabetes

7. Dehydration

8. Unhealthy eating habits

9. People suffering from health conditions such as heart and kidney disease

10. People using medications such as antihistamines, diuretics, sedatives, pills for losing weight and if using illegal drugs such as cocaine

Symptoms of heat stroke:

1. Fainting

2. Dizziness, lightheadedness

3. Throbbing headache

4. Bleeding from the nose

5. Lack of sweating despite the heat

6. Red, hot, and dry skin

7. Muscle weakness or cramps

8. Nausea and vomiting

9. Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak

10. Rapid, shallow breathing

11. Behavioural changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

12. Seizures

13. Unconsciousness

Precautions:

1. Avoid going out in the hot sun

2. If and when exposed make sure to use sunscreen. Umbrella or wide brim hat, wear lightweight, light colour and loose cloths

3. Maintain hydration in the form of water, fruit and vegetable juice, electrolyte-rich drinks compounding up to 4 litres a day

4. Avoid working out or excessive physical excretion in the outdoors

5. Avoid caffeinated drinks and alcohol

Treatment:

In mild cases or in an emergency one can follow these :

1. Apply ice packs to the neck, groin, and armpits.

2. Drink slightly salted fluids, such as sports drinks or salted water.

3. Lay down in a cool, shady, well-ventilated environment.

4. Immersing the person affected in cool water, if possible.

5. Misting them with water and blowing air across their bodies (evaporative cooling).

6. Remove any clothing that is tight or heavy.

In case of increased severity, one needs to be taken to the hospital where the person with heatstroke can be monitored and given the required treatment.

Also Read: Telangana Launches Cool Roof Policy To Reduce Heat Stress