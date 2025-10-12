Global Garment Care Experience Arrives in Hyderabad

A new level of premium garment and accessory care has arrived in the city with the opening of two new stores in Banjara Hills and Hi-Tech City. The expansion brings international standards of dry cleaning, laundry, and restoration services to Hyderabad’s fashion-conscious and quality-driven residents.

The Pressto stores offer a complete range of care solutions including dry cleaning, laundry, tailoring and alterations, shoe and bag care, repair and restoration, and convenient pick-up and delivery options. Customers can also opt for express services designed for those on the go.

Speaking about the launch, Yvo Metzelaar, Managing Director, said, “Our mission has always been to combine advanced technology, expert craftsmanship, and eco-friendly practices to deliver the finest garment care experience. Expanding to Hyderabad is an important milestone in our journey.”

Echoing the sentiment, Dipika Gavankar, Marketing Head, added, “Hyderabad deserves access to the best in garment care. We’re excited to bring global standards of quality and sustainability closer to customers here.”

At the heart of the brand’s operations is a commitment to sustainability. Every service uses gentle, eco-friendly cleaning agents and advanced processes that extend the life of fabrics and accessories while reducing waste and environmental impact.

Having established a strong presence with over 50 directly operated stores across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru, Pressto India now strengthens its footprint in Telangana. Founded in 2008, the company is part of a global network spanning 25 countries with more than 300 outlets, having serviced over 15 million garments and accessories to date.

Opening Offer: Customers can now avail of a special launch promotion — pay for 2 and get 3 garments or 3 shoe/bag services.

With this expansion, Hyderabadites can look forward to a world-class garment care experience that blends convenience, quality, and sustainability.