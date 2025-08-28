Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Ganesha Idol Is Dipped Thrice Before Immersion

As the grand Ganesh Chaturthi festivities move towards visarjan (idol immersion), many devotees wonder why Lord Ganesha is first dipped in water before being fully immersed. The ritual is more than just tradition—it carries deep spiritual and cultural symbolism in Hindu philosophy.

Why is Ganpati dipped in water before immersion?

Before complete immersion, the idol is dipped partially in water, symbolizing a final purification or bath. Devotees believe this act is a respectful farewell, treating Ganesha as an honored guest (Atithi) who stayed in their home or pandal during the festival.

Why is Ganpati dipped thrice?

The dipping process is done three times, each with profound meaning:

First Dip: “We begin to let go.”

Second Dip: “We release you back to the elements.”

Final Immersion: “We offer you back to the universe.”

This gradual process teaches that the divine is not lost but merges back into the cosmic whole.

The symbolism behind Visarjan

Visarjan is not just about bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha—it reflects deep life lessons:

Clay idol dissolving: A reminder of impermanence in the material world.

Return to water: Ganesha returns to Prakriti (nature), the source of all creation.

Cycle of life: Mirrors the eternal cycle of creation, dissolution, and rebirth.

Lesson of non-attachment: Encourages devotees to let go, even of what they love most.

Connection with the five elements

Traditionally, Ganesha idols were made from natural clay (mitti), tying the ritual to the five great elements (Panchabhutas):

Earth (Prithvi): The idol’s form

Water (Jal): The medium for dissolution

Fire (Agni): The sacred aarti flame

Air (Vayu): Breath and chants of devotees

Space (Akash): The divine essence beyond form

Through immersion, Ganesha symbolically returns to his elemental state, blending spirit with nature.

Devotion beyond farewell

As idols are immersed, chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya” echo across streets and riversides. The message is clear—visarjan is not the end, but a promise of return, celebrating the eternal cycle of faith and devotion.