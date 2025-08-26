Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Common Mistakes Devotees Must Avoid

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is not just about celebrations, decorations, and sweets—it is a spiritual opportunity to welcome peace, wisdom, and prosperity into one’s life. Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, blesses devotees who follow the right rituals with devotion and intention. This year, ensure you don’t miss out on his true blessings by understanding the correct way to bring Bappa home and the common mistakes to avoid.

Shubh Mahurat to Bring Lord Ganesha Home

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time (Shubh Mahurat) for Ganesh sthapana falls on August 27, 2025, between 11:36 AM and 12:24 PM. This 48-minute window is considered the most powerful for invoking Ganesha’s energy, as planetary alignments amplify positivity, peace, and spiritual connection.

Rituals to Follow During Ganesh Sthapana

Chanting: Recite “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah” 108 times to create a divine channel for blessings.

Offering Durva Grass: Present 21 blades of durva grass with pure intention. Symbolically, it represents surrendering oneself completely to Lord Ganesha.

Modak Offering: The triangular modak, filled with coconut and jaggery, is not only Bappa’s favourite sweet but also symbolizes the three gunas—Sattva, Rajas, and Tamas. Offering modaks signifies surrendering ego and receiving divine sweetness.

The Mantra to Keep Ganesha’s Blessings at Home Always

While most devotees chant mantras only during sthapana, experts suggest continuing the chant “Om Vakratundaya Hum” even after Visarjana. This ensures Lord Ganesha’s protection and blessings remain in the household throughout the year.

Mistakes to Avoid During Ganesh Chaturthi