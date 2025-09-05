Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2025: Prophet Muhammad’s Birth Anniversary – Best Wishes, Quotes, and Shayari to Share With Loved Ones

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025, also known as Mawlid an-Nabi, will be observed on varying dates across countries depending on the moon sighting. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and is celebrated annually on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

The day is observed with special prayers, religious gatherings, processions, charity, and recitation of poetry in praise of the Prophet. It is also a time for Muslims worldwide to reflect upon the Prophet’s timeless teachings of peace, compassion, and unity.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 Date in India and UAE

In India, Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is expected to be celebrated on September 5, 2025 (Friday), subject to the moon sighting.

In the UAE, the festival will also fall on September 5, 2025, and has been declared a public holiday.

Significance of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi

The festival is regarded as a spiritual day of remembrance and gratitude. Devotees engage in prayers, spread kindness, and exchange greetings with family, friends, and loved ones.

To mark the occasion, here are 100+ Eid-e-Milad wishes, messages, quotes, and shayari that you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, or any platform.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 Wishes for Family

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May the Prophet’s teachings guide you to peace and righteousness.

Wishing you a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi filled with love, joy, and harmony.

May the light of Prophet Muhammad’s wisdom illuminate your heart. Eid Mubarak!

On this sacred day, may Allah shower His blessings on you and your family. Happy Eid!

Celebrate the Prophet’s birth with prayers and kindness. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

May this Eid-e-Milad bring peace, prosperity, and endless blessings. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you joy and compassion on the Prophet’s birth anniversary. Eid Mubarak!

May the Prophet’s teachings inspire a life of kindness and humility. Happy Eid!

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May your heart overflow with gratitude and devotion.

May Allah’s mercy guide you to eternal happiness on this holy day. Eid Mubarak!

Let the spirit of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi fill your home with peace. Happy Eid!

Wishing you a day of reflection, prayer, and joy. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

May the Prophet’s wisdom shine in your life forever. Happy Eid-e-Milad!

Celebrate this sacred day with devotion and kindness. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bless you with happiness and success on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May the Prophet’s compassion guide your life.

Wishing you peace and blessings on this holy occasion. Happy Eid!

May this Eid bring you closer to Allah and the Prophet’s teachings. Eid Mubarak!

Honor the Prophet’s legacy with charity and love. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

May your heart be filled with the light of faith. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak!

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 Wishes in Hindi

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! Paigambar Sahab ki sikhayein aapke jeevan ko roshan karein. Is pavitra din par, Allah aap par apni rehmat barsaye. Eid Mubarak!

Paigambar Hazrat Muhammad Sahab ke janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaayein! Eid-e-Milad ke is khaas mauke par, aapke jeevan mein sukh-shanti rahe. Allah ka naayab tohfa hai yeh parv, ibaadat ke saath ise manayein. Eid Mubarak!

Paigambar Sahab ki yaad se dil ka nageena roshan hai. Eid Milad Mubarak! Is pavitra din par, Allah se aapke liye khushiyan maangta hoon. Eid Mubarak!

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi ka parv aapke liye shanti aur samriddhi laaye. Paigambar Sahab ki sikhayein hamein sadaa sahi raasta dikhayein. Eid Mubarak!

Is khaas din par, aapke dil mein mohabbat aur bhaichara badhe. Eid Milad Mubarak! Eid-e-Milad ka yeh parv aapke jeevan mein nayi roshni laaye. Shubhkaamnaayein!

Allah aapko Paigambar Sahab ke dikhaye raaste par chalne ki taufeeq de. Eid Mubarak! Is pavitra avsar par, aapke ghar mein sukh aur shanti rahe. Eid Milad Mubarak!

Paigambar Sahab ki sikhayein hamein hamesha roshan karein. Eid Mubarak! Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi ke is mauke par, Allah aapki har dua qubool kare.

Yeh parv hamein pyar, daya aur ekta ka sandesh deta hai. Eid Milad Mubarak! Paigambar Sahab ki yaad mein yeh din aur bhi khaas hai. Eid Mubarak!

Allah ka aashirwad aapke saath hamesha rahe. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak! Is pavitra din par, aapke jeevan mein khushiyon ki baarish ho. Eid Mubarak!

Eid-e-Milad ka yeh parv aapke liye dher saari khushiyan laaye. Shubhkaamnaayein! Paigambar Sahab ki sikhayein hamein insaniyat ka paath padhaati hain. Eid Mubarak!

Is khaas din par, aapke dil mein mohabbat aur shanti rahe. Eid Milad Mubarak! Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi ka yeh parv aapke jeevan ko aalokit kare.

Allah aapko sukh, shanti aur samriddhi de. Eid Milad Mubarak! Paigambar Sahab ki yaad mein yeh din aur bhi khaas hai. Eid Mubarak!

Is pavitra avsar par, aapke liye duaayein aur shubhkaamnaayein. Eid Milad Mubarak! Eid-e-Milad ka yeh parv aapke dil ko sukoon de. Shubhkaamnaayein!

Paigambar Sahab ki sikhayein hamein hamesha prerit karein. Eid Mubarak! Is khaas din par, Allah aapki har manokaamna poori kare. Eid Milad Mubarak!

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi ke is pavitra avsar par, aapke liye dher saari khushiyan!

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 Urdu Shayari

Milad-un-Nabi ka din aaya, khushi ka paigham laya, Dil se dil tak mohabbat bhejein, Eid Mubarak sab ko keh dein!

Noor-e-Muhammad se roshan hai jahan, Unki yaad mein hai yeh dil beimaan, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, dua hai yeh dil se dil tak jaye!

Muhammad ke noor se jagmag hai aalam, Unki sunnat pe chalna hai har Muslim ka kaam, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aap par rehmat-e-Khuda!

Aaya hai din Nabi ke jashn ka, Har dil mein bas gaya hai unka noor ka, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, ho khushiyan bharpoor!

Nabi ke ishq mein dooba hai yeh dil, Unki yaad mein hai har pal ka silsila, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aapka har pal roshan!

Muhammad ke noor se hai duniya roshan, Unki sunnat pe chalna hai har insaan, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, dua hai yeh dil se dil tak!

Milad ka yeh din hai bada mubarak, Nabi ke ishq mein dil hai beqarar-e-raq, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aap par Allah ki rehmat!

Nabi ka jashn manao dil se dil tak, Unki sunnat pe chalo, na ho koi shak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, ho khushiyan har jagah!

Noor-e-Nabi se hai dil ka sukoon, Unki yaad mein hai har pal ka junoon, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aapka jeevan roshan!

Milad-un-Nabi ka paigham hai pyar, Har dil mein basi hai unki yaar, Eid Mubarak, ho aap par rehmat ka izhaar!

Nabi ke noor se hai jahan mein chamak, Unki sunnat pe chalna hai har ek ka maksad, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aapki zindagi roshan!

Aaya hai din Nabi ke jashn ka, Dil se dil tak hai unka noor ka, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, ho aapka har pal mubarak!

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 Greetings for Loved Ones

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May your life reflect the Prophet’s love and compassion.

Wishing you a blessed Eid filled with the light of faith and devotion. Eid Mubarak!

May the Prophet’s teachings guide you to a path of peace. Happy Eid-e-Milad!

Celebrate this sacred day with prayers and kindness. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

May Allah’s blessings shower upon you this Eid-e-Milad. Happy Eid!

Wishing you joy, peace, and prosperity on this holy occasion. Eid Mubarak!

May the Prophet’s wisdom inspire your heart and soul. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak!

Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi! May your life be filled with divine grace.

Celebrate the Prophet’s birth with love and unity. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring you closer to Allah’s mercy. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

Wishing you a day of reflection and spiritual growth. Happy Eid!

May the Prophet’s teachings light your path forever. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak!

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May your heart be filled with peace and joy.

Celebrate this holy day with devotion and gratitude. Happy Eid!

May Allah grant you happiness and success this Eid-e-Milad. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi full of love and harmony.

May the Prophet’s message of kindness inspire us all. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid-e-Milad! May your life be blessed with peace and prosperity.

Celebrate the Prophet’s birth with prayers and charity. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

May Allah’s blessings be with you on this sacred day. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi! May your life be blessed with love, peace, and happiness.

Conclusion

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 is not only a religious festival but also a reminder of Prophet Muhammad’s timeless legacy. As Muslims worldwide celebrate, it’s an opportunity to embrace his message of peace, kindness, humility, and brotherhood, while spreading joy through prayers, charity, and heartfelt wishes.