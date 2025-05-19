Chalam’s 131st Jayanti: The Man Who Refused to Conform!

Today, May 19th, is the 131st Jayanthi (birth anniversary) of a prominent Telugu feminist writer, Gudipati Venkata Chalam. He was a story writer, novelist, playwright, and translator. His writings highlight women's freedom, rights, minds, and sufferings. He believed that women's progress should be in parity with men's while liberating themselves from social restraints. As a young man, he took part in Brahmo Samaj activities and wrote essays in a journal known as "Dharmasadhani." He also worked as a teacher for some time.

Chalam’s sensational novel Maidanam is well-known among Telugu literary enthusiasts. In addition to this iconic novel, his contributions to Telugu literature span across various genres, including novels, plays, short stories, and philosophical writings.

Popular Novels:

Sasirekha, Vivaham, Aruna, Ameena, Brahmanikam, and Dyvamicchina Bharya.

Plays:

Pururava, Savitri, Janaki Aavedhana, Chitrangi, Harischandra, Padmarani, and Sasaanka.

Short Stories:

Susheela, O Puvvu Poosindhi, Madiga Ammayi, Madhura Meenakshi, Rama Bhakthudu, and Kanneti Kaaluva.

Other Literary Works and Essays:

Stree, Bujjigadu, Vishadam, Musings, Prema Lekhalu, Bhagavan Paadala Mundu Divan, Bhagavan Smrutulu, Sri Bhagavad Gita, Martha, Jesus Jeevitham, and Biddala Sikshana.

He translated Bengali writer Rabindranath Tagore's book, Gitanjali, into Telugu. He wrote the foreword for "Mahakavi" Sri Sri's book, Maha Prasthanam. His quote,

A woman, too, has a body - it needs exercise. She has a brain - it needs knowledge. She has a heart - it needs experiences. (Sthreeki Kooda Shareeram Undhi, Dhaaniki Vyaayaamam Ivaali. Aameku Medhadu Undhi, Dhaaniki Jnaanam Ivvali. Aameki Hrudhayam Undhi, Dhaaniki Anubhavam Ivaali.)

This quote reflects his desire to witness women's empowerment on physical, mental, and intellectual lines to achieve gender equality in society. He spent the last years of his life, i.e., from 1950 to 1979, at Ramana Maharshi Ashram, Arunachalam. On this literary giant's Jayanthi, let's remember his service to Telugu feminism and feminist literature. Let's continue empowering women and be change agents for gender equality!

Chalam's Quotes:

Those who have achieved anything worth achieving in this world are the ones who have rebelled.

Due to the nature of creation, a woman feels attraction toward a man; due to the defiance of the mind, she feels disgust toward him. Education fosters belief in romance, but the morality it teaches deems physical intimacy baseless. Thus, the contradictions within her have made today’s woman quite distorted.

Not a single book or story was written just for the sake of writing. They are truths that tore through me, born from my blood.

To understand anything in this world, one must empathise, immerse oneself in it, and think from its perspective. It’s easy to dismiss something with disdain or claim it’s nothing. So, am I seeing beauty that doesn’t exist? Or are you blind to the beauty that does? Who can decide? Only God, if he exists.

If life is a dream, let’s dream a beautiful one. Let’s awaken from this misery, from this fear.