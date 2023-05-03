Italian luxury fashion brand ‘Bottega Veneta’ is situated in Milan, Italy. It offers ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories, and jewelry in addition to fragrances under a licence with Coty, Inc. According to a social media post by Matthieu Blazy, the creative director of the high-end Italian company Bottega Veneta, there is a new brand ambassador.

Kim Namjoon aka RM a member of BTS was welcomed by Matthieu Blazy through his Instagram post. A photograph of the South Korean celebrity wearing a look from the spring/summer 2023 Bottega Veneta line. "Andiamo! Welcome to the family, @rkive," the designer wrote in the caption of the related post.

To this the BTS pop star responded by posting the same image and giving a caption that stated that he is very happy to be a part of the Bottega Veneta family.

The announcement comes two months after the high-end brand returned to social media after erasing its accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Weibo in early 2021. With this statement, RM becomes the first-ever brand ambassador for the Kering-owned Bottega Veneta.

In 2022, Bottega Veneta sales increased 16% to 1.74 billion euros for the entire year, according to the most recent trading report from parent firm Kering.

Also Read: Ukraine Representation Goddess Kali cartoon angers people