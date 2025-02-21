Libyan PM stresses support for UN efforts to enhance stability in Libya

Tripoli, Feb 21 (IANS) Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah stressed that his government supports the UN efforts to enhance stability in Libya.

Dbeibah made the remarks during a meeting with Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, the newly-appointed Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), in the capital Tripoli, according to a statement issued by the Libyan Government.

"Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah received today, Thursday, the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General to Libya, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, in her first official meeting after officially assuming her duties," the statement said.

"During the meeting, the Prime Minister welcomed the UN envoy, wishing her success in carrying out her duties, and stressing the support of the Government of National Unity for the UN efforts aimed at enhancing stability in Libya, working to hold elections, and ending the transitional stages," the statement added.

Tetteh expressed hope that the UN would play a positive role in supporting Libya and assisting the Libyan people in achieving their aspirations for stability and development, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Thursday, the UN official met with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Taher Al-Baour. She reiterated the UN's commitment to working closely with all Libyan stakeholders to overcome the current political deadlock and put the country on the path to national elections.

Upon her arrival to Libya, Tetteh, on Thursday pledged to lead "UN mediation efforts towards a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned solution."

Tetteh, a seasoned diplomat who previously led UN engagements with the African Union, assumed her role last month as Libya's political fissures deepen. The country has been in a political deadlock since the collapse of its 2020 ceasefire, with eastern forces refusing to recognize the Tripoli-based government and both sides accused of obstructing elections.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid insecurity and unrest.

