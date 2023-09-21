LG surprises everyone by speaking in Urdu at Jamia Hamdard

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, presiding over the 14th Convocation programmne of Jamia Hamdard on Thursday, addressed the audience in Urdu.

He said he wished to address the audience in Urdu as he witnessed a lack of proficiency in language usage and customs, which troubled him.

"My customs, firmly rooted in the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna, are purely and solely Hindustani. As much as they are Hindi, they are Urdu, and just as much, they are Braj Bhasha or Awadhi. I believe that our Hindustani languages are sufficient to give voice to our nation, and we should not need Western or Eastern languages for communication," he said.

"I would like to mention the coincidence that made me a devotee of Urdu. It happened in Lucknow, where a gentleman was selling mangoes. A lady asked him the price, and he quoted a hundred rupees for them. When she inquired if he would give them for Rs 60, he replied, 'Would you even accept them for Rs 75?' Without saying a word, she left. Such politeness can only be expressed in Urdu. I was amazed, and I became a devotee too. Recommending Urdu is enough to say that the elegance, refinement, courtesy, and culture in this language are our historical heritage," he added.

The Lt Governor also congratulated those who won Gold medals.

