Supercop J. F. Ribeiro to get IPF life-time honour

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Indian Police Foundation will confer its lifetime achievement honour on former supercop Julio F. Ribeiro at a function here on Friday.

Bombay High Court Justice Gautam S. Patel will be the chief guest for the event while IBF executive committee member and leading banker Deepak Parekh.

A legendary IPS officer of the 1953 batch, Ribeiro, 94, was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police (1982-1986), and also served as the Director-General of CRPF (1973-1979). He was appointed the Director General of Police of Punjab at the height of the extremism there and also Gujarat, besides holding the post Special Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Post-retirement, he was appointed India’s Ambassador to Romania (1989-1993), when he survived an assassination attempt in 1991 by some terrorists.

He was conferred the President’s Police Medal and also the Padma Bhushan for his meritorious services to the nation, and is involved in numerous, social and public causes, particularly communal amity and accountability in governance.

The IPF event, with eminent speakers like IPF President N. Ramachandran, Dr. Vipul Mudgal, Prakash Singh and senior advocate Mihir Desai is being organised in partnership with the Common Cause and Public Concern for Governance Trust, according to PCGT Trustee, advocate Abha Singh.

