Letter petition urges SC to take suo motu cognizance of Kolkata law college gang-rape case

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) A letter petition has been addressed to the Chief Justice of India, B.R. Gavai, urging the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the heinous gang-rape of a law student within her college premises at Kasba in South Kolkata.

On June 25, a first-year female law student was allegedly raped on the premises of South Calcutta Law College by three accused, all linked to the Trinamool Congress' student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). The plea urged the top court to take suo motu cognizance of the incident and sought directions for an immediate and impartial investigation into the matter.

It prayed for immediate transfer of the investigation of the rape case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with a direction for time-bound conclusion of probe.

Further, the plea filed by advocate Satyam Singh sought directions to the West Bengal government to pay interim compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the victim for medical treatment, rehabilitation, and legal expenses.

Apart from seeking directions to provide immediate and comprehensive protection to the victim, her family members and all witnesses related to the case, the letter petition demanded for framing of comprehensive directions for women's safety in educational institutions.

The plea urged the apex court to direct appropriate action against Trinamool Congress leaders, including Kalyan Banerjee and Madan Mitra, and other public representatives who engaged in victim-shaming and made derogatory remarks.

Trinamool legislator Madan Mitra, infamous for his frequent loose comments, made a controversial statement claiming that the rape incident had sent a message to all girls that they should not go the college when it is closed. Following Mitra's controversial comments, the Trinamool Congress issued a statement claiming that the remarks were made in his individual capacity and hence the party had unequivocally disassociated itself from his statements and strongly condemned them. The party later served a show-cause notice to Mitra.

