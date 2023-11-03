Let BJP MPs get drought relief from Centre: K'taka CM reacts

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, responding to criticism by the opposition BJP in the state over the drought situation, said that instead of criticising his government, "the BJP MPs should approach the Central government for drought relief".

He said this while interacting with the mediapersons in Koppal.

On "concerns and questions" over his government's "capability" of completing five years in office, the Chief Minister said: "The government would complete its 5 years. We will go to elections again and people will vote for us again."

Responding to the media's question over the delay in the release of drought relief, CM Siddaramaiah said: "The government has submitted a request for drought relief of Rs 17,900 crore. The Central government is showing a step-motherly attitude towards Karnataka by not giving time to meet the state ministers and not releasing the amount."

Replying to a question on subsidy for agricultural pump sets being stopped for farmers, the CM said that this matter is related to Agriculture Department and it will be looked into. The CM assured that subsidy to agricultural pumpsets will be continued.

"We have fulfilled our promise of implementing the 5 guarantees, despite the BJP hurting the state economically. We have kept our promise," the Chief Minister said.

