ED seizes Rs 3.12 crore cash of Mahadev APP promoters in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) In a big action ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday seized cash to the tune of Rs 3.12 crore in connection with the Mahadev Online Books (MOB) scam case.

Accordong to the ED, its probe suggested that large amount of cash was being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev App.

Following the inputs, the ED successfully intercepted a courier of the Mahadev App which was sent from the UAE to deliver a large amount of cash for poll expenses of a political party, sources said.

The sources said that few big political leaders' and government officials' names have cropped up in the ED probe.

The ED is probing the MOB betting App which is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and laundering of money through a layered web of benami bank accounts.

On September 15, the ED had said that it seized Rs 417 crore after carrying out searches in Kolkata, Bhopal and Mumbai in connection with the case.

In a statement, the financial probe agency had said that it recently conducted widespread searches against the money laundering networks linked to Mahadev App in Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai, etc., and seized large amount of incriminating documents besides seizing proceeds of crime worth Rs 417 crore.

